Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,492 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.