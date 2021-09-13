Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

SPG stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

