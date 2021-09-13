Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

