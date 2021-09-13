Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,174 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 106.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $47.19 on Monday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

