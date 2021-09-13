Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $287,000 Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

