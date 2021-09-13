Atria Investments LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NEE opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

