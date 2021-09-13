Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,852 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $239.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

