The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,776,704 shares of company stock valued at $349,978,515 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

