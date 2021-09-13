Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $193.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.