Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345 in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

