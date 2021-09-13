Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

