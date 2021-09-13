Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Community Bank System stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

