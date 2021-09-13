Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.50 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.