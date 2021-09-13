Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.