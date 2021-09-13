First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 319 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.46 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.