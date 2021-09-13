4,964 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 236,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

