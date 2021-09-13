Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 19,050 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.28 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

