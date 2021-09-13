Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $244,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 61.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

