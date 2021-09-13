Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 334,229 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 334,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 160,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $36.67.

