State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $68.23 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $68,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $354.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

