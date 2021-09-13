The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 209,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $87,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

