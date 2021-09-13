Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

