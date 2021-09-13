Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 14,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

STAG stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.