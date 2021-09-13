State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,689 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $121,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $787.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $762.82 and a 200-day moving average of $696.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.