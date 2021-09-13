Advisor OS LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $117.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $119.76.

