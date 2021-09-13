Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $112.61 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

