Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 358,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,116,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO opened at $179.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $120.73 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

