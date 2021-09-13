Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TNL stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

