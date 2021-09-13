Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

