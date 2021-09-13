Xuez (XUEZ) One Day Volume Hits $56,205.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $89,371.48 and $56,205.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,132,149 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,715 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

