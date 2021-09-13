Advisor OS LLC Has $698,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

