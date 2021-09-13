Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 374,635 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

