Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,661,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.