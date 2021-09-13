CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS opened at $83.79 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

