Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26.

