Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.