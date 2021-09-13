PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

