Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

