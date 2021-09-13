WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

