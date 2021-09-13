The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

