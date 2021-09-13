Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $145.39 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 59,586 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

