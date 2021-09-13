NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s previous close.

NPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

