Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $118.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $868,205. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 104,864.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.