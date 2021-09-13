UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

