Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of LSTR opened at $161.60 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

