DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.80 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

