Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

