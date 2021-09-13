Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.