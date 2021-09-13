Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $172.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

