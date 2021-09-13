Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.